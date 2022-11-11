Military and emergency team completes 40-day yomp in Portsmouth
A seven-strong team of military and emergency services personnel has completed a non-stop, 40-day charity march.
The serving and former frontline workers ended the 3,863-mile (5,182km) Yompathon in Portsmouth.
The continuous relay went through England, Scotland and Wales, with the team keeping on the move 24 hours-a-day over six weeks.
They raised almost £10,000 for military and emergency services charities.
The Yompathon began in Portsmouth on 1 October before they trekked through 40 counties.
Named after Royal Marine slang for a long-distance march, "Your Own Marching Pace", the challenge was the brainchild of James Mazzoni-Dalton, a medical assistant in the submarine service.
He said he wanted to raise money for charities "close to my heart".
"I feel so strongly about wanting to help both former and serving members of the Armed Forces and emergency services suffering from mental health challenges," he added.
The team was made up of members representing the Royal Navy, Army and Royal Air Force as well as police, ambulance and fire services.
Throughout the 40 days, each member marched eight miles at a time, carrying a 25kg backpack.
They finished the challenge at the Royal Navy headquarters at Whale Island in Portsmouth on Thursday.
Money raised will go to The Armed forces charity SSAFA, Royal Navy & Royal Marines Charity, FirstLight Trust, All Call Signs, The Ambulance Staff Charity, Police Care UK, The Fire Fighters Charity and NHS Charities Together.
