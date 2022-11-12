Plans to sell Titchfield Haven visitor centre stall after campaign
Plans to sell a nature reserve's visitor centre have stalled after campaigners fought to have it listed as an asset of community value.
Hampshire County Council wants to offload Haven House at Titchfield Nature Reserve, near Fareham, to help plug a £1.8m funding shortfall.
But Fareham Borough Council has now ruled it cannot be sold to anyone other than the local residents' association for the next six months.
Campaigners have welcomed the move.
Thousands of people signed a petition opposing the sale of the visitors' centre, which also incorporates a cafe and shop, over fears it could be sold to developers.
Pamela Charlwood, co-chair of Hill Head Residents' Association, said the borough council's intervention was a "step in the right direction".
"The county council cannot do anything about it being listed as an asset of community value - that is good and means they can't sell it to anyone other than us for six months," she said.
"But - and it's a huge but - the county council could still stick with their plans to close it on 23 December."
Hampshire County Council has previously said it was facing "unprecedented budgetary pressures" and needed to address the projected funding gap at the reserve.
A final decision on the visitor centre's future is expected to be made on 8 December.
