Netley Marsh cyclist crash: Man in 30s dies on country lane
A cyclist has died in a crash on a country lane.
The man, who was in his 30s, was riding on Tatchbury Lane, near Netley Marsh in Hampshire, when the crash happened.
Emergency services were called to the scene shortly after 08:00 GMT and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Hampshire Constabulary, which confirmed the man's next of kin have been informed, said it was investigating the cause of the crash and appealed for witnesses and dashcam footage.
