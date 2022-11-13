In pictures: Remembrance Sunday services in the south

Weymouth
People gathered along the beach in Weymouth to watch the traditional gun salutes to fallen servicemen and women

People have been paying their respects to fallen servicemen and women at Remembrance Sunday services across the south of England.

Thousands attended parades and wreath-laying ceremonies across Hampshire, Dorset, Oxfordshire and Berkshire.

A national two-minute silence was held at 11:00 GMT.

Among the events was an RAF flypast that travelled over much of Oxfordshire and Berkshire.

Veterans of past conflicts were among those to attend the Remembrance Sunday service in Wallingford
The RAF held a flypast during the service in Wallingford
A remembrance parade weaved through the streets of Lyndhurst
Thousands of people gathered in Portsmouth, which has a rich military history
Residents also packed the centre of Tilehurst in Berkshire

