In pictures: Remembrance Sunday services in the south
- Published
People have been paying their respects to fallen servicemen and women at Remembrance Sunday services across the south of England.
Thousands attended parades and wreath-laying ceremonies across Hampshire, Dorset, Oxfordshire and Berkshire.
A national two-minute silence was held at 11:00 GMT.
Among the events was an RAF flypast that travelled over much of Oxfordshire and Berkshire.
