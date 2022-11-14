Motorbike rider killed after hitting curb near Aldershot
- Published
A motorcyclist has died after his bike struck a kerb in Hampshire.
The rider of the white Triumph came off his bike in Bourley Road near Aldershot between 13:30 and 13:45 GMT on Friday.
Hampshire Constabulary said the man, aged in his 60s and from the town, died at the scene. His family have been informed.
Officers are appealing for any witnesses or any motorists with dashcam footage to come forward.
