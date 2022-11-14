Hampshire house fire blamed on exploding e-scooter battery
A house fire was started when an e-scooter's battery pack exploded, the fire service has said.
Crews were called to a property in Bordon, Hampshire, on Sunday evening after the battery pack caught alight while on charge.
Firefighters in breathing apparatus extinguished the blaze. A man and woman in the house were led to safety.
Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service (HFRS) has urged people to follow safety advice on home electrics.
The man was assessed at the scene by paramedics.
Damage to the house was limited to a car port, HFRS said.
A review by Transport for London (TfL) last year found defective lithium batteries could set light to the vehicles and they are now banned on public transport in the capital.
