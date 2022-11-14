Hampshire: Dead swans on riverside stoke bird flu fears
Two swans have been found dead and others have been seen acting erratically amid fears an avian influenza outbreak is spreading.
The dead birds were found on the River Avon near Fordingbridge on Monday and have been reported to the authorities.
The Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs (DEFRA) told Julie Skillington, who found the birds, that it would collect them.
Ms Skillington said it was "very distressing".
The 61-year-old, who lives on the river at Burgate, said she got home after tending to her horse at 07:30 and "saw what I thought was a white bag flapping in the water".
Ms Skillington said she and a gardener friend hauled the swan onto the river bank at the back of her garden where it started "fitting" and then died.
They found another dead adult in the water 20m downstream, she said.
She sad: "I knew something was wrong, this swan was going round in circles, they do that with bird flu."
DEFRA's website provides guidance on what to do should the public spot dead birds and suspect avian influenza.
"But there's no advice on what to do if they die in your garden. What are you supposed to do, put it in a bag and put it out for the bin men?" Ms Skillington said.
She added that she also spotted a cygnet looking "listless" and another swan behaving "out of character" and "bumping into the bridge".
DEFRA said it was aware of a "number of wild birds deaths" in Fordingbridge and it was investigating them as part of its wild bird surveillance programme.
So far around 48m birds have been culled across the UK and the EU in the last year as a result of the largest outbreak of avian flu on record.
