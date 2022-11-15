Southampton male choir helping aphasia sufferers find a voice
A male choir has been helping a group of people with aphasia to communicate by singing sea shanties.
Aphasia is a condition that makes it difficult to speak, read or write because of damage to the left side of the brain.
Hollywood actor Bruce Willis gave up acting earlier this year after being diagnosed with the condition.
Charity Say Aphasia said singing uses different parts of the brain to those used for speech and can help sufferers.
The support group in Winchester has teamed up with Southampton's Salty Sea Dogs to belt out the rousing shanties.
Say Aphasia's Jez Hodgkinson said: "It's probably the only time [while singing] they can communicate what they want, whereas the rest of the time they're isolated."
Taking part in a sing-along, Peter Young told the BBC how his aphasia was brought on by a stroke about a year ago.
He said: "Everything is fine and then your speech just stops for you, and it's very frustrating."
Say Aphasia works with people in the south of England, providing a place for people to meet others who are experiencing a similar life change.
Salty Sea Dog member Graham Belton said: "I know some of them really struggle to get some of their words out and it's beautiful to see that they can communicate through the medium of song."
