USS Gerald R Ford: World’s biggest warship arrives off Portsmouth
The world's biggest warship has arrived off the south coast of England on its maiden deployment.
The USS Gerald R Ford, the US Navy's newest aircraft carrier, has been anchored in the Solent off Portsmouth following its arrival on Monday morning.
The nuclear-powered ship is more than 1,100ft (335m) long - HMS Queen Elizabeth, the largest warship built in the UK, is 918ft (280m).
During the visit, the thousands of men and women serving onboard will visit Portsmouth to experience its "rich culture", the US Navy said.
The warship, which cost almost $13bn (£8.1bn, 9.7bn euros), has been carrying out Nato exercises in the North Atlantic.
The giant ship, named after the 38th US president, can be seen from Gosport and the Isle of Wight.
