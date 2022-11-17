Isle of Wight residents warned to brace for flooding

Flood warnings have been issued for the the Eastern Yar and Lukely Brook by the Environment Agency (EA)

Residents in parts of the Isle of Wight are being urged to prepare for flooding after heavy rainfall.

The Environment Agency (EA) has issued three flood warnings two along the Eastern Yar river and another in the Carisbrooke area of Lukely Brook.

Over half a month's rain, 70mm, had been recorded in some areas since Tuesday, the EA said.

It said: "If you have it, install flood protection equipment now and leave it in place until at least Friday."

The EA has urged people to prepare for flooding

Issuing the warnings - the EA said: "Fort Holiday Park and Sandown sewage works could flood as ditches struggle to drain to the main river.

"Golf Links Road, cycle tracks and footpaths across the Upper Yar Valley will be impassable."

The Eastern Yar is expected to continue rising until about 16:00 GMT and the river will remain at its peak for several hours before the level begins to fall.

The EA said: "We are operating the sluice at Bembridge to manage water levels across Brading marshes.

"However, the neap tide cycle will restrict the amount of water which can drain from the river for the next four days."

