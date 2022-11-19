Southampton: Elderly woman dies in two-car collision
A woman in her 90s has died following a car crash in Southampton.
A Toyota Yaris and a Ford Focus collided on Winchester Road in Shirley just before 16:00 GMT on Friday.
The driver of the Yaris suffered life-threatening injuries and died later in hospital. Her next of kin have been informed, Hampshire Constabulary said.
The Ford Focus driver suffered minor injuries. A police spokesperson said road closures were put in place for several hours.
Officers urged anyone who witnessed the collision or with dashcam footage to contact the force.
