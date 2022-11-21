Body found on pavement at Ocean Village, Southampton

Ocean Village cordon
A police cordon is in place while investigation work is carried out

An police investigation has begun after a man was found dead on a pavement on a Southampton street.

Hampshire Constabulary said officers were called to Channel Way in Ocean Village, Southampton shortly before 07:00 GMT.

A statement from the force said police were currently at the scene carrying out inquiries.

A cordon is in place, with the road closed and a heavy police presence seen around a block of flats.

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics