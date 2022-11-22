Two arrests after woman found dead in Millbrook, Southampton
Two people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found dead at a property.
Hampshire Constabulary said the body of a woman, in her 60s, was discovered at an address in Mansel Road East, Millbrook, Southampton, on Monday.
A 48-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman, both from Southampton, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in custody.
Detectives said they believed it was an "isolated incident".
Det Ch Insp Nicola Burton said there was "no wider threat to the community at this time".
"We are still in the early stages of our investigation and you will see officers in the west of the city carrying out extensive enquiries so we can piece together exactly what happened," she added.
