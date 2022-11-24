Man charged with murder after woman found dead in house

The body of the woman, in her 60s, was found at a house in Mansel Road East on Monday

A man has been charged with the murder of a woman who was found dead at a house.

The body of the woman, aged in her 60s, was found in Mansel Road East, Millbrook, Southampton, on Monday shortly after 20:30 GMT.

Richard Shaw, of Derby Road, Southampton, has been charged with murder.

The 48-year-old has been remanded in custody and is due before Southampton Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

Hampshire Constabulary said a 38-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of murder has been released with no further action to be taken against her.

