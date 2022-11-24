Fareham fire tackled on top floor of tower block
- Published
Firefighters have extinguished a blaze in a flat on the top floor of an eight-storey building.
Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue attended the fire at Mitre Court on Bishopsfield Road in Fareham, Hampshire, on Wednesday evening.
It said one of the occupants of the flat and a neighbour were treated by South Central Ambulance Service.
Crews were mobilised to the tower block from Fareham, Portchester, Cosham, Gosport, and Eastleigh.
Sean Woodward, councillor for Sarisbury, described Mitre Court as "Fareham's highest rise residential block", and said two families had to be evacuated from the building because of the fire.
"Our thoughts are with the families during this period of disruption to their lives following the fire which has now been put out," he added.
The fire service said it carried out checks in the surrounding flats to confirm the fire had not spread, and checked all properties within the building "to provide reassurance to residents".
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.