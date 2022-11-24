Mayfield Nurseries mental health charity in Southampton hit by break ins
- Published
A horticultural charity that supports people with mental health issues has been burgled twice in a week.
Mayfield Nurseries in Southampton urged people to look out for Christmas trees, plants and other products which were taken from its site on Weston Road.
The social enterprise, run by Solent Mind, provides wellbeing groups and horticultural therapy for people with mental health issues.
It said the break-ins would have a "huge impact" on its work.
In a tweet, Mayfield Nurseries said: "We are saddened to report that, for the second time this week, Mayfield Nurseries was broken into last night and items have been stolen.
"Mayfield Nurseries is a charity providing a welcoming and safe space for all and every penny we make is invested back into helping people with mental health issues in our community. An incident like this has a huge impact on us."
The charity offers training in gardening skills as well as therapy for people with conditions including dementia and post traumatic stress disorder.
