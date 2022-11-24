Beaulieu Festive Fayre scrapped over economy woes
A Christmas event at a major Hampshire tourist attraction has been cancelled with less than three weeks notice.
The Beaulieu Festive Fayre was due to be held at Beaulieu in the New Forest from 9-11 December.
Organisers Immediate Live blamed "challenging" economic conditions for the decision to cancel.
The event was due to have Christmas entertainment as well sales stalls from more than 70 local and artisan producers.
In a statement, Beaulieu and Immediate Live apologised for the "disappointment and inconvenience" caused.
"The current economic climate has proved incredibly challenging to deliver an event that will meet the expected quality of experience for visitors and exhibitors, alongside the Beaulieu attraction," they said.
Beaulieu said ticket holders would be given refunds and the Beaulieu attraction itself would be open as usual that weekend.
The event was launched in October with tickets prices starting from £12.50 and visitors promised "a fun-packed family day out or a Christmas shopping trip that supports small businesses".
Tracy Thew, of New Forest Shortbread, was among 70 artisan producers due to have been exhibiting at the event.
She said: "We have invested heavily in the Immediate Live fairs throughout the year and the late cancellation of the Christmas Festive Fayre at Beaulieu is very disappointing."
She added she was "fortunate" to be also selling at the Winchester Christmas Market over the Christmas period.
