Merryoak stabbing sparks stop and search order by police
- Published
The stabbing of an 18-year-old man in Southampton has sparked a stop and search order by police.
Hampshire Constabulary is investigating the incident after the victim was found at 02:45 GMT on Saturday in Manor Road North.
The force has implemented the emergency power of a Section 60 order around Merryoak until 07:00 on Monday.
A police statement confirmed 22 people had been stopped and searched over the weekend.
A spokesperson said officers were investigating a serious assault after the man was found with stab wounds by members of the public.
The extent of his injuries were unknown, but the force confirmed he remained in hospital.
The force has expanded the area covered by the Section 60 order after initial investigations on Saturday.
The statement said the "main concern and reason" for this was a "worry regarding further violence" and officers would be patrolling to provide reassurance.
Section 60 orders can be implemented in areas where either serious violence has occurred or police believe it is about to occur.
The statement added it was an "emergency short-term tactic" and officers would be on patrol looking to apprehend those carrying offensive weapons or blades.
