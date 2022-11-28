Hampshire: Energy firm in spotlight over smart meter issues
- Published
An energy firm has apologised and offered compensation to a number of customers over problems with its smart meters.
Several OVO Energy customers have got in touch with the BBC after a case involving an 81-year-old from New Milton in Hampshire.
Audrey Risdon told the BBC she had been living a "nightmare" since OVO switched her smart meter to a prepayment system while she was in hospital.
MPs will discuss the issue this week.
OVO has since returned Ms Risdon to "credit-mode" and offered her £327 in compensation.
Her case followed that of retired gardener Robert Hutchinson, from Minstead, who paid his bill quarterly by cheque.
His electricity was cut off for 23 days after he sent his payment to the wrong address.
OVO "sincerely apologised" and offered £150 in compensation but Mr Hutchinson said his fridge has not worked since power was restored.
The 83-year-old is now on a pre-payment meter and is reliant on a neighbour to purchase top-up cards.
Tina Snow, a blind OVO customer from the Isle of Wight, told the BBC she had been waiting since August to hear about her request for a talking smart meter so she could use it herself.
After being contacted by the BBC, OVO said it was "very sorry" and has booked an engineer to visit her this week to ensure she "gets the support she needs".
Isle of Wight resident Richard Adams, from Ventnor, told the BBC he had been trying to get OVO to fix his faulty smart meter for two-and-a-half years.
'Being cut off'
OVO has since told the BBC the best option for Mr Adams was to have a traditional meter installed. The company said it would also offer him a goodwill amount of compensation.
Every customer the BBC has spoken to described long waits on the phone and being passed from "one department to another and eventually being cut off".
Citizens Advice said it has been overwhelmed with people in similar situations and is campaigning for the regulator Ofgem to stop companies from switching peoples' smart meters and disconnecting them remotely.
Ofgem rules state that companies have to do due diligence, to check that a customer is not vulnerable before they are cut off.
OVO has declined to be interviewed by the BBC.
