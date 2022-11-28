Santas take VW camper vans on hospital present run

Santa with campervansAndrew Matthews/PA Wire
Owners of classic and custom VW vehicles gathered at the National Motor Museum at Beaulieu in the New Forest

A convoy of classic camper vans and other custom vehicles has delivered Christmas presents for children in hospital.

The annual New Forest Volkswagen Santa Run left the National Motor Museum at Beaulieu bound for Southampton General Hospital on Sunday.

The event, in it's 10th year, is open to all classic and custom VW vehicles.

Participants raise funds for the Piam Brown unit at the hospital which treats children with cancer.

Vehicles taking part ranged from split-screens campervans and Beetles to Golfs, Caddies, T4s and T5s

Andrew Matthews/PA Wire
Presents for patients at the Piam Brown unit at Southampton General were loaded on to classic campervans
Andrew Matthews/PA Wire
On this occasion, Santa preferred to drive a campervan rather travel than by sleigh
Beaulieu
The event is open to all classic and custom VW vehicles
Andrew Matthews/PA Wire
The convoy of VW campervans made its way through the New Forest en route to Southampton
Andrew Matthews/PA Wire
The event is celebrating its 10th year
Andrew Matthews/PA Wire
The vehicles were all given a festive makeover for the journey

