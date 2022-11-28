Teen held and scores searched after Southampton stabbing
A man has been arrested in connection with the stabbing of an 18-year-old in Southampton.
The victim was found seriously injured in Manor Road North at about 02:45 GMT on Saturday.
Hampshire Constabulary said a 16-year-old boy had been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and remained in custody.
The attack led to the authorisation of increased police powers. The force said 79 people were stopped and searched.
The victim has since been discharged from hospital.
The force implemented the emergency power of a Section 60 order around Merryoak until 07:00 on Monday.
It said officers searched 79 people and two vehicles.
Two 17-year-old boys were arrested - one on suspicion of possessing a lock knife, the other on suspicion of possession of cannabis and possessing a knuckle duster.
Both have been released under investigation.
Insp Stuart Baker of Southampton East Neighbourhoods Policing Team said the enhanced powers were authorised "due to intelligence about people possessing weapons in the area and potential public order offences".
"While the timescale for us to use these powers has now ended, officers continue to patrol the area around the Veracity recreation ground and we are constantly reviewing the information available to us," he said.
