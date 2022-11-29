Southampton stabbing: Third attempted murder charge
A third man has been charged with attempted murder after another man was stabbed in a city centre street.
The 19-year-old was found with life-threatening injuries in Coleman Street, Southampton on 18 November.
Police said the man from the city's Surrey Road, has also been charged with possession of a knife, blade or pointed article and violent disorder.
The 19-year-old has been remanded in custody to appear at Southampton Crown Court on 23 December.
Two other men, both aged 18, were previously charged with attempted murder, possession of a knife, blade or pointed article and violent disorder.
They are also due at the same court on the same date.
Hampshire Constabulary said the victim has since been discharged from hospital.
Two men aged 19 and 21 and a 17-year-old boy, all from the city, arrested in connection with the attack have been bailed while police inquiries continue.
