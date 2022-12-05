Southern Water announces £98m customer support package
A water firm has announced a £98m package of support for its customers to combat the cost of living crisis.
Southern Water said financial hardship was disproportionately hitting the most vulnerable households hardest across Hampshire, the Isle of Wight, Kent and Sussex.
The company said it would boost minimum bill discounts for 125,000 households from 20% to 45%.
Customers in greater need would get discounts of up to 90%, it added.
Katy Taylor, Southern Water's chief customer officer, said while some families would be getting excited about Christmas many were worried about how they would afford it and also pay for their heating and other bills.
'Extremely fortunate position'
"As water is an essential service that people cannot live without, we believe it is critical that we support thousands of vulnerable households in our region who need a break," she said.
Ms Taylor added: "Our customers live in the same communities as our colleagues and their families, people we speak to and serve every day."
She said the firm was in "an extremely fortunate position where we can help" and pledged the £98m package would be in place to support customers needing help until 2025.
"I would urge anyone who needs help to reach out and we will do everything we can to support you," she said.
Southern Water said it would also provide 20 community centre energy grants of £1,000 each this winter to ensure community hubs and spaces can stay open and warm.
Michael Barnes, policy manager at the Consumer Council for Water (CCW), said it was "really pleased to see Southern Water stepping up its efforts" to help customers struggling to pay their water bills.
