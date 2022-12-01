Island Harbour marina that went bust left £10m of debts
- Published
More than £10m of debts were left behind, including more than £22,000 owed to staff, after a marina went into administration.
Island Marina in Newport, Isle of Wight, and owner Uavend Investments, ceased trading in September.
Nine staff were made redundant and five were retained to help run the business.
Uavend also owes money to construction companies and waste and administration services, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).
Isle of Wight Council is owed £8,855 in unpaid business rates but is not listed as a preferential creditor by administrators Lucas Ross.
According to documents lodged with Companies House, the owners had been running the marina since 2012.
The site includes houses, rented apartments, berths, a restaurant, shop, boat repairs and offices and has an estimated value of £8.1m.
