RSPCA seeks owner of lorry hitch-hiking Southampton - Liscard kitten
The owner of a kitten which is thought to have hitched a 250 mile (400km) ride under the bonnet of a lorry is being sought by the RSPCA.
The black and white cat was discovered when an Asda truck, which had travelled from Southampton, delivered to a supermarket in Liscard, Merseyside.
The RSPCA said: "He arrived covered in oil and very frightened but thankfully otherwise unscathed."
Nicknamed Yorkie, the charity is urging his owner to get in touch.
'M6 at 60mph'
He has been scanned to see if he was micro-chipped - which would have shown details of his owner - but unfortunately no chip was found.
The RSPCA said: "We can't imagine how frightened he must have been travelling down the M6 at 60mph next to a big noisy engine.
"Poor Little Yorkie has had quite a journey and we are really keen to find his owners.
"We see lots of cats who have decided it's warmer under a car bonnet than out in the cold but sadly they can then become stuck."
To make sure there are no intrepid moggies seeking shelter, the charity has urged motorists to check under their cars and tap the bonnet of their vehicle before driving away.
