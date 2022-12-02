Red Funnel ferry hikes prices amid rising costs
- Published
Isle of Wight ferry operator Red Funnel is to increase its fares amid rising fuel and supply chain costs.
The company said the average 9.75% increase was needed to maintain the timetable, including early and late Red Jets and the overnight vehicle ferry.
The price rises apply to vehicle bookings made from Friday and will apply to journeys made from 1 January.
Season tickets renewed before the end of the year will be charged at 2022 rates.
Foot passenger ticket bookings will continue to be available at 2022 prices for bookings placed before 31 December, and will be valid for 12 months from the date of issue.
'Lifeline commitments'
Red Funnel chief executive Fran Collins said: "With major increases to the cost of fuel and all other aspects of our supply chain service, we too must consider the exceptional economic climate in our 2023 ticket pricing to maintain our business resilience and protect our lifeline commitments.
"We know that this is disappointing news but can confirm that all island households will continue to receive regular discounts and offers through the Big Book of Savings, which can also be shared with family and friends."
Reduced rates will still apply for islanders attending mainland NHS appointments, job seekers, Blue Light cardholders and Universal Credit claimants.
Discounts for Blue Badge and Disabled Persons Railcard holders will increase to 25% for journeys originating from the island.
Islanders can also save 15% when booking travel up to 30 October 2023.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.