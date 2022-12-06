Bird flu cases confirmed near Colden Common and Highclere
- Published
Cases of bird flu have been recorded at two sites in Hampshire, the government has said.
The (HPAI) H5N1 strain was confirmed near Highclere and Colden Common on Monday, the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) said.
A 3km (1.86 mile) monitoring and controlled zone has been set up around both premises.
A national housing order was introduced across England on 7 November making it a legal requirement to house flocks.
There have been 140 confirmed cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) H5N1 in the UK since 1 October 2022.
Avian flu is spread by close contact with an infected bird, whether it is dead or alive.
About half of the 1.3 million free range turkeys produced for Christmas have died or been culled due to bird flu.
Some 2.3 million birds have died or been culled since October, according to Defra, which is expected to affect egg production.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.