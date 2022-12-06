Crufts winner's dog mauled visitor, court hears
A Crufts winner's dog mauled the leg of a visitor to her home, a court heard.
Margaret Peacock, 69, has been accused of being in charge of the dog, Mako, while it was dangerously out of control and attacking Natasha Turner.
The jury heard Ms Peacock, who denies the offence, had been required under contract to keep in control of Mako at home because of a previous incident.
Ms Turner told Salisbury Crown Court the attack felt like she "had got a knife" in her leg.
Sian Beaven, prosecuting, said Ms Turner visited Ms Peacock's home in Farnborough, in Hampshire, on 1 February 2021 to do some DIY and visit her own dog.
But during the visit, she said Mako, a Belgian Malinois, "launched into a full attack on the lower part of Miss Turner's leg" and refused to let go, even when Ms Peacock attempted to grab a screwdriver.
The court heard Ms Turner was taken to hospital by her brother and had her wounds assessed by a plastic surgeon.
"When we realised it was going wrong I was scared because I didn't think I was going to get the dog off between us," Ms Turner said while giving evidence.
"It was like someone had got a knife, put it in your leg and was tearing it through with a knife."
Ms Peacock, who has won awards at Crufts, attended the same hospital because of her own bite wounds.
Ms Beaven told the court Ms Peacock remained "very scared Miss Turner would call the police and began buying her gifts to dissuade her".
She said Ms Peacock claimed Miss Turner was actually attacked by a stray dog in the nearby woods.
Ms Turner told the court Ms Peacock asked her not to call the police because she was worried the dog would be put down.
The trial continues.
