Basingstoke residents criticise 'pathetic' Christmas tree
A town centre Christmas tree has been branded "ridiculous" and "pathetic" due to its size.
Dozens of residents have criticised the Christmas tree in Basingstoke Market Place.
Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council said the tree was chosen for its shape and size to ensure it did not impede CCTV views so that visitors and residents were safe.
But residents took to social media to voice their disappointment.
Several people left their comments on Facebook, after a picture of the tree was posted in the Spotted Basingstoke Facebook group.
Some residents described the tree as "an embarrassment" and "an insult" to the town.
"That's a ridiculously small tree. Surely we could have done better than that," another resident said while another person described it as "a truly pathetic attempt of a tree".
However, in another comment a resident said: "How many of you would have complained that the council has wasted money on a tree if they had put in a big one?"
Rebecca Emmett , the council's executive director of resident services and regeneration, said the authority was "pleased" to have provided a Christmas tree in Market Place this year.
She also stressed that the tree was "carefully selected for its shape and size to ensure it is festive but does not encroach on space needed for the market".
