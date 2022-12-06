New Forest: Public Spaces Protection Orders consultation starts
- Published
Plans to introduce fines of up to £1,000 for petting ponies or starting a barbecue in the New Forest have been put out to public consultation.
New Forest District Council has proposed Public Spaces Protection Orders (PSPOs) covering much of the national park.
Campaigners have previously called for better enforcement to curb anti-social and environmentally-damaging behaviour.
Views on the proposals can be submitted until 27 January.
Local authorities have previously brought in PSPOs to ban activities such as begging, nuisance drinking and unauthorised cycling.
A failure to comply with a PSPO can result in either a Fixed Penalty Notice of up to £100 or prosecution through the magistrates' court with a maximum fine of £1,000.
A New Forest District Council report recommended the introduction of two orders which would make the lighting of fires and barbecues - as well as the feeding and petting of ponies, horses and donkeys - criminal offences.
The council said despite publicity campaigns, Forestry England reported barbecues and campfires were "happening continuously and repeatedly".
In addition, ponies become drawn to dangerous roadsides, get used to being fed by humans and become prone to biting and kicking.
The council said it would look to partner with organisations such as the National Park Authority (NPA) rangers to enforce the orders.
Patrick Heneghan, NPA deputy chairman, said the measures would "help deter inappropriate behaviours" in the forest.
The New Forest Association (NFA) campaign group ran a pilot last year which highlighted issues including dog mess, off-route cycling and feeding of livestock in the national park.
Volunteers recorded more than 2,700 breaches of forest by-laws over a six-week period in autumn 2021.
The PSPO plan will be discussed again by the local authority in the spring after the end of the consultation period.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.