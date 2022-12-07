Bluestar recruiting 100 new drivers for Southampton routes
A bus company is seeking more than 100 new drivers after taking over the routes of a rival operator.
Bluestar is holding a recruitment event until Friday in Guildhall Square, Southampton, as it plans to run additional routes in the city.
First Bus South will withdraw its services in February after it said operations were "not sustainable".
Bluestar managing director Andrew Wickham said he was "looking forward to welcoming a raft of new colleagues".
He added: "We understand the impact this will have on those who have relied upon First Bus services here in Southampton, so we are stepping in to run additional routes - to help keep the region moving."
He said First Bus drivers would be offered places at Bluestar to start on 19 February, the day First Bus stops its City Red services and closes its bus depot.
'Challenging situations'
Mr Wickham said: "Prospective bus drivers without formal qualifications are also welcome at the event - as we will provide full, paid training, with no previous experience necessary."
The event is taking place at Sir James Matthews building daily between 09:30 and 16:30 GMT.
First Bus employed 120 drivers, as well as maintenance and office staff.
Managing director Simon Goff said the operator was working through "one of the most challenging situations ever to face the transport industry".
He cited "lower customer numbers post-Covid, rising costs, changes in travel patterns and insufficient demand for the number of buses operating in the city's competitive market", as reasons for the company's withdrawal from the city.
Earlier this year, Morebus, which is part of a group which includes Bluestar, took over the running of bus services in Bournemouth and Poole following the collapse of Bournemouth Transport Ltd.
