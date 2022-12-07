PC charged with perverting the course of justice
A police officer is facing two counts of committing an act with intent to pervert the course of public justice.
Nadia Thurley, from Hampshire Constabulary, appeared before Southampton Magistrates' Court on Wednesday morning.
The 28-year-old of Kingfield Green, Woking, Surrey, is alleged to have committed the offences in Marchwood, Hampshire, on July 5 and 25, 2021.
Hampshire Constabulary confirmed she has been suspended from duty.
She has been released on bail and the case is due to be heard at Southampton Crown Court on 6 January, 2023.
