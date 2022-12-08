Southern Water invests £13m to boost environment in Southampton
Southern Water has revealed plans to spend £13m on improving water quality in Southampton.
The company is investing in a new underground storm shaft that will hold more storm water in Woolston Wastewater Treatment Works.
It will contain five million litres of water, which will be treated before going back into Southampton water.
A spokesperson said the shaft would help with the "challenge of heavier rainfall due to climate change".
Jorge Rodriguez, project manager for Southern Water, added: "We know how important it is to improve water quality and protect the precious environment across the areas we serve."
He confirmed the works were part on an "ongoing" £2bn investment into improving the company's performance.
It comes days after the water firm announced plans for a £98m customer support package to tackle the cost of living crisis.
In a statement, Southern Water also said it had installed new membrane filters at the Woolston plant to protect shellfish and further improve water quality.
Building works for the new storm shaft are expected to begin at the start of 2023.
