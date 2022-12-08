Clanfield: Fire rips through roof of thatched home

More than 70 firefighters have been tackling the blaze at the thatched home

A fire has destroyed a large thatched house in a Hampshire village.

The blaze broke out in the detached home on North Lane, Clanfield in the early hours.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service said the roof was well alight when the first firefighters arrived shortly before 01:00 GMT.

Twelve fire engines and more than 70 firefighters from stations across Hampshire have been fighting the fire in the roof and first floor.

Plumes of smoke could be seen billowing from the roof

The fire service said no-one was injured in the fire and the cause had not yet been established.

The service said crews remain at the scene and advised residents to keep their doors and windows shut due to smoke.

Chawton Lane at Clanfield, near Waterlooville, which leads to North Lane remains closed.

The fire service said the blaze went through the roof and first floor

