Date for Titchfield Haven visitor centre closure confirmed
A date has been confirmed for the closure of a nature reserve's visitor centre.
Hampshire County Council wants to sell off Haven House at Titchfield Haven National Nature Reserve, near Fareham, Hampshire.
It has been listed as an asset of community value, which means for six months it can only be sold to the local residents' association.
The centre, cafe and shop will shut on 23 December.
Thousands of people signed a petition opposing the sale over fears it could be sold to developers, which led to it being listed as an asset of community value by Fareham Borough Council.
Pamela Charlwood, co-chair of Hill Head Residents' Association, said: "We are frustrated and angry - 13,500 people signed the petition - all of them saying it was a bad idea.
"We live a in a real world we understand the difficulties that local authorities have but there are genuinely other ways forward."
The sale includes the centre's reception, cafe and shop, as well as Haven Cottage, an empty Grade II listed residential building.
The council said the money would "tackle a projected £1.8m funding gap" at the site over the next three years.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Wildlife Trust has also expressed an interest in taking over the nature reserve, and visitor centre.
