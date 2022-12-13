Southampton NHS worker struck off over dropped rape allegation
- Published
An NHS worker has been struck off over a rape allegation that police dropped for lack of evidence, a panel has said.
Rory Agate committed the attack in Southampton in June 2019, the Health and Care Professions Tribunal Service (HCPTS) said.
Police investigated but took no further action because of insufficient evidence over the woman's level of consent, the tribunal reported.
However, it found the charge to be proven on the balance of probabilities.
The woman, another Southampton NHS worker, made the rape allegation to police in January 2020, the tribunal reported.
The police investigation was discontinued four months later and Mr Agate returned to work from suspension, it added.
The HCPTS began its own inquiry in January 2022 after the case was referred by its investigating committee.
'Major mistake'
It said the some of the woman's evidence was "particularly compelling" and tended to "support her credibility".
Mr Agate sent text messages referring to "a moment of complete insanity" and "a major mistake" in which he apparently accepted the sex was non-consensual, the panel said.
Mr Agate, who did not attend the hearing, was also found to have physically assaulted the woman on two occasions.
The tribunal concluded: "Based on the registrant's very limited insight and the... serious sexual misconduct and violence, it is appropriate and proportionate to order that [his] name be struck off the register."
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary has been approached for comment.
