Teresa Grimes' children pay tribute to mum killed in West End crash
- Published
The children of a woman who was killed when she was hit by a car have paid tribute to their "best friend".
Teresa Grimes was struck in West End High Street at the junction with Lower New Road in Southampton shortly after 22:45 GMT on Saturday, police said.
A 28-year-old man from the city has been arrested on suspicion of drug and drink-driving offences.
Ms Grimes' children said she was "their world" and "it's hard to come to terms with the fact we won't see her again".
Describing their mother, Oliver and Jessica said: "She was our guide, our confidant, our best friend.
"Mum was the life of any party, especially if it was karaoke. She could captivate everyone in the room. She could make you laugh within minutes, she was so witty and clever."
Their tribute comes after people laid flowers at the scene where Ms Grimes, who worked as a landlady at the West End Brewery, was killed while she was walking on the pavement.
Oliver and Jessica continued: "Knowing we won't hear her laugh, or see her sing again hurts us deeply.
"We will continue to remember her, and tell our children and her future grandchildren about her. We have no words, only each other. We love you always."
Ms Grimes was struck by a grey BMW, which then hit a parked black Ford Fiesta before crashing into a nearby building, Hampshire Constabulary confirmed.
The force is continuing to appeal for witnesses and urged anyone with CCTV, dashcam, mobile phone or ring doorbell footage of the BMW in the area at the time to contact police.
The 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, driving a motor vehicle with alcohol above the limit, driving while unfit through drink and driving a vehicle while unfit through drugs.
He remains in police custody.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.