Hampshire brothers set off to beat dad's Atlantic rowing feat
Three brothers have begun a 3,000-mile (4,800km) transatlantic rowing challenge, following in the footsteps of their father.
Louis, 26, Felix, 25, and Finn Ambrose, 23, from Lymington, Hampshire, set off from La Gomera, Canary Islands, with the aim of reaching Antigua.
It comes almost 20 years after their father, Hugo, completed the same expedition in 59 days in 2003.
They are raising money for the wildlife charity Tusk.
The brothers are rowing in the Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge under the team name Ambrose Buoys.
They left from La Gomera hoping their light, streamlined, high-tech boat will give them a bit of an advantage, as they aim for a 40-day row.
The brothers are one of 43 crews, with a total of 127 rowers, taking part in one of the toughest challenges in sport.
In a message of support posted on social media, Tusk's patron Bear Grylls said the trio were embarking on an "amazing challenge".
"The pain and the blisters won't last forever but the pride in what you are doing and who you're doing it for will," he added.
They will be rowing 24 hours a day - two hours on, two hours off - taking it in turns to row, eat, sleep and carry out essential boat maintenance.
Their father completed the Woodvale Atlantic Rowing Race, as it was then called, as part of a two-man crew in 2003.
Speaking earlier this year, Felix said: "Hearing stories about the endeavour, witnessing first-hand the toll it took and experiencing the atmosphere at the finish line has done little to quell our curiosity."
