Strep A: Parents say son misdiagnosed before strep A death
The family of a boy who died of an invasive form of strep A have said they sought medical help three times before he was admitted to hospital.
Jax Albert Jefferys, who attended Morelands Primary School in Waterlooville, Hampshire, died on 1 December, aged 5.
His family said they were initially told he had flu.
Since September, UK Health Security Agency figures show 15 UK children have died after invasive strep A infections.
Paying tribute to their "darling son", Jax's family said they had sought medical advice on three occasions during the four days leading up to his death and were told that he was suffering with influenza A.
"We then followed the recommended course of action; to administer a proprietary paracetamol based medication in the prescribed dosage," they added in a statement.
However, they said on the fourth day the child's condition "deteriorated so much" that they "rushed him to hospital" and he later died.
"Only after his death was it confirmed that the cause was the strep A virus," the family said.
"We would dearly like to express our deepest thanks to all the hospital staff who did their utmost to save Jax.
"We sincerely ask that people respect our privacy at this time."
Earlier this month, Alison Syred-Paul, headteacher at Morelands Primary School, urged parents to know the signs of the strep A bacterial infection.
According to the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) the infection usually causes a sore throat, scarlet fever or skin rash and is passed by physical contact or through droplets from sneezing or coughing.
But in "very rare occasions" the bacteria causing scarlet fever could get into the bloodstream and cause an illness which can be "very serious", UKHSA warns.
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), influenza A is one of four types of seasonal influenza viruses.
