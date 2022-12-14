Portsmouth university supports students estranged from family
- Published
Students who have no contact with their families are being supported by a university.
The University of Portsmouth offers those who are estranged from family members support with finances, housing and well-being through a fund.
Student Elliot Kerr said the programme is crucial as he does not feel he has the same access to support as other students do.
"If I'm stressed out metaphorically, it's like an extra leg up," he added.
An established home
The university signed the Stand Alone pledge in 2017 to ensure that estranged students are supported, as part of the institution's commitment to widening participation.
Its student finance centre has developed the support offered using feedback from students and provides a £1,000 bursary each year.
"Making sure that they've got an established home here is really important," Rachael Lyons, head of student finance said.
The programme offers year round accommodation as students might not have a family home to return to over the summer, and there is also a well-being team available for those who need it.
Melanie Sutton is in the final year of her photography degree and had not had contact with her family for several years before starting university.
"Without all these programmes available, I wouldn't have made it as far as I have," she told the BBC.
"I have been unfortunate to be in an environment where it's not so supportive so to have it available to me now when I need it most has helped me so much."
