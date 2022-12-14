Delay contributed to death of Havant teenage mother, coroner says
A delay in recognising the cause of a cardiac arrest "made a material contribution" to the death of a 17-year-old mother, an inquest found.
Teegan Barnard, from Havant, Hampshire, suffered a cardiac arrest and brain damage two hours after she gave birth at St Richard's Hospital in Chichester, West Sussex, in September 2019.
Her inquest concluded on Wednesday.
Western Sussex Hospitals NHS Trust said it was "determined" to act upon "all possible learning".
Ms Barnard underwent an emergency caesarean at St Richard's Hospital on 9 September.
On emergence from a general anaesthetic she sustained an "irrecoverable" brain injury following a prolonged cardiac arrest, an inquest heard.
'Extremely rare tragedy'
West Sussex's senior coroner Dr Karen Henderson concluded the cardiac arrest was the result of "bilateral tension pneumothoracies".
She said the cause of this condition remained unclear, "but in circumstances whereby a delay in the recognition and treatment thereof made a material contribution to her death".
Ms Barnard died at her home in Havant two weeks later on 7 October.
Tim Taylor, medical director of the trust that runs St Richard's Hospital, said Mr Barnard's death was "an extremely rare tragedy" that "deeply affected everyone involved".
"We are determined that all possible learning from the inquest will be acted upon as we continue to do all we can to improve our services for women and children in our care," he added in a statement.
Mr Barnard's family previously described her as a "big personality" who was "full of life".
They said she loved her family, enjoyed socialising with friends and horse riding, and had been in good health.
