Andover A303 crash: Michal Kopaniarz charged

Tina Ince, Alex Britton and Tom WatsonInce/Britton/Watson families
Tina Ince, Alex Britton and Tom Watson died in the four-vehicle crash near Andover

A man has been charged following a fatal crash in which three people died.

The collision on the A303 near Andover, Hampshire in August 2021 involved four vehicles. Alex Britton, 28, Tina Ince, 58, Tom Watson, 30, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Michal Kopaniarz, 39, from Donnington, Shropshire, has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving and perverting the course of justice.

He is due before Basingstoke Magistrates Court.

A Vauxhall Astra car, food delivery van, HGV and recovery truck were involved in the crash.

The three people who died were all from separate vehicles, police said.

RD Avery
Flowers and a memorial made from recovery chains were left near the scene of the crash

