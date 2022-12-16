Portsmouth respite home closes after alleged assault
- Published
A respite home for children with disabilities has been closed until further notice following an alleged assault.
Police are investigating the reported incident at Beechside Respite Care Home in Drayton, Portsmouth, on 2 November.
Portsmouth City Council said it had shut the home due to "safeguarding concerns".
It said families would be offered alternative short break facilities as soon as possible.
The council-run home in Havant Road was closed on 17 November, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
The authority's families director Sarah Daly said: "The families directly involved have been informed and we are working closely with our colleagues from Hampshire police to fully investigate these concerns."
The watchdog body Ofsted said it had carried out a new inspection and had suspended the home's registration.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said no arrests had been made.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk