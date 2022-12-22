In pictures: Postbox toppers deliver festive cheer in the south

Yarnsy postbox topperYarnsy
This snowman topper created by Didcot-based yarn-bomber, Yarnsy, can be found on Haydon Road in Didcot

If you have been out to post a letter lately you might have noticed your postbox looking more festive - and cosy - than usual.

Christmas-themed crocheted postbox toppers have been popping up across villages, towns and cities ahead of the big day.

They feature Santa's, robins, reindeer, wise men, Christmas trees. You name it - anything festive.

Here is a selection of some of this year's woolly creations across the south.

Claire Anderson
A double dose of festive cheer outside Waitrose, Locks Heath near Fareham
Emma Judd
This Christmas tree has sprouted up in the Baffins area of Portsmouth
BBC Weather Watcher Ulani
A topper in Burton, near Christchurch, even features a mini crocheted postbox
Kathryn Anne
Santa has appeared on Henley High Street's postbox
Darrell Payne
Knitsy of Wantage has created this excellent Christmas topper
Darrell Payne
The topper in Mill Street, Wantage is also a tribute to the local flour mill behind, which is closing down
BBC Weather Watcher Donkey Oatie
Santa appears stuck inside this postbox in Basingstoke
Yarnsy
Santa, another Yarnsy creation, is on the Broadway in Didcot outside the sorting office
Mike Burrows
The wise men have popped up on the postbox on Gudge Heath Lane, Fareham
BBC Weather Watcher Angela
Rudolph the red-nosed reindeer and Santa feature on this festive topper in Market Place, Abingdon
Alex James-cushing
The Snowman and the Snowdog have flown in to Highcliffe
Sbba Siddique
This topper in Elmshott Lane, Cippenham, Slough has been created by knitting group, Knit Your Socks Off

