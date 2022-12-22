In pictures: Postbox toppers deliver festive cheer in the south
- Published
If you have been out to post a letter lately you might have noticed your postbox looking more festive - and cosy - than usual.
Christmas-themed crocheted postbox toppers have been popping up across villages, towns and cities ahead of the big day.
They feature Santa's, robins, reindeer, wise men, Christmas trees. You name it - anything festive.
Here is a selection of some of this year's woolly creations across the south.
All pictures subject to copyright.
