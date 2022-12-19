Man breached protection order and raped teenager in Southampton
- Published
A man who raped a teenager while in breach of a notice not to engage with females has been jailed.
Ismail Mahmood, 20, raped the 17-year-old girl in the back of his car after offering her a lift home from Southampton city centre on 17 April.
Hampshire Constabulary said the rape breached a six-month Community Protection Notice not to engage with females from 3 January.
He was jailed for 10 years and handed a further five on licence.
'Dangerous predator'
Det Con Daniel Cooke, of Hampshire Constabulary, said Mahmood, who was sentenced at Southampton Crown Court, "preyed on a teenager when she was vulnerable and it has had a devastating impact on her ever since".
"This dangerous predator is now behind bars where he cannot hurt anyone else in our community," he added.
He then commended the teenager for her "bravery" and added: "I hope this sentence shows how seriously we take violence against women and girls, using all the powers at our disposal."
