Fareham rail services disrupted after points failure
Train services through Fareham have been hit by delays following a points failure.
South Western Railway (SWR) said the problem at Fareham meant some lines were blocked with trains from Fareham unable to run towards Botley.
The train firm said trains from Eastleigh to Fareham were unaffected by the problem.
Replacement buses are being put in place with disruption expected until the end of Tuesday.
Industrial action is also significantly disrupting SWR services for the rest of December and into January.
