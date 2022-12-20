Plans to demolish 'perilous' Isle of Wight cliff wall
A cliff wall in "perilous condition" could be removed to stop it damaging other buildings.
The wall sits above properties on Ventnor Esplanade, on the Isle of Wight, but its owners are unknown despite a public notice being published asking for them to come forward.
The confusion is believed to have led to a lack of maintenance and subsequent deterioration.
Plans to demolish the wall have been submitted to the Isle of Wight Council.
The wall has partially fallen down but is in extremely poor condition and unstable, leading to the recommendation from surveyors that it should be demolished, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
The proposals have been submitted by Cowes-based developers Rotapoint, which owns Beachlands below the wall on the Esplanade.
The company already has permission to build four town houses at the site.
Public comments can be submitted to the council by 18 January.
