Isle of Wight Military Road erosion plan only temporary, council says
A plan to protect a section of coastal road from erosion would only be a temporary fix, a council has admitted.
Isle of Wight Council and Island Roads plan to install a retaining piled wall structure on Military Road, parts of which are less than 5m (16ft) from the cliff edge.
Critics have raised concerns over the impact of the work on the area.
But Island Roads said it would "significantly extend" the life of the road.
The section of road falls within an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB), a Special Area of Conservation, a Site of Special Scientific Interest and the Tennyson Heritage Coast.
'Lacking in detail'
If the rate of erosion continues it is estimated the cliff edge would meet the A3055 road in as little as seven years, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
To extend the usable life of the section between Brook and Hanover Point, a retaining piled wall structure, bored into the ground, has been proposed along a 26m (85ft) long section, which used to be a lay-by.
If the works are approved, the installation would require a complete road closure likely to last up to 12 weeks.
In previous submissions, objections have been submitted by the National Trust, Natural England and the Isle of Wight AONB Partnership, who all raised concerns the work would detract from the natural beauty of area.
The National Trust said plans submitted earlier this year were still lacking in detail, contradictory and did not provide clear assessment of the environmental impact of the proposal.
In the latest documents, Island Roads and Isle of Wight Council have tried to address the issues but said this was a "temporary solution" while "a longer strategy for the future of the Military Road" would have to be formulated.
The plans are open to public consultation until 6 January.
