Southern Water customers face water supply issues for 48 hours

We're working on an issue causing low water pressure and loss of supply in areas of #Marchwood, #Hythe, #Dibden, #Holbury, #Fawley and #Blackfield.



We’re trying to fix it as quickly as possible. We're sorry for the disruption, and we'll update shortly: https://t.co/vMHYjH8PGE pic.twitter.com/2rYPxRoGXw