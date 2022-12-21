Southern Water customers face water supply issues for 48 hours
Residents in parts of Hampshire are set to face disruption to their water supply over the next two days due to problems on the network.
Southern Water customers living in Marchwood, Hythe, Dibden, Holbury, Fawley and Blackfield were left with no water or law pressure on Wednesday.
As a result, the firm is restricting supplies in Southampton, Eastleigh, Hedge End and Chandler's Ford.
It blamed leaks caused by changes in temperature and recent heavy rainfall.
Southern Water apologised for the disruption and said it was trying to fix the issues as quickly as possible.
We're working on an issue causing low water pressure and loss of supply in areas of #Marchwood, #Hythe, #Dibden, #Holbury, #Fawley and #Blackfield.— Southern Water (@SouthernWater) December 21, 2022
We’re trying to fix it as quickly as possible. We're sorry for the disruption, and we'll update shortly: https://t.co/vMHYjH8PGE pic.twitter.com/2rYPxRoGXw
In a statement, it said it was facing significant pressure on its supply in parts of Hampshire due to a combination of factors including leaks resulting from the recent "freeze/thaw event".
"This has meant demand for water is outstripping the ability of our water treatment sites to keep taps running," it added.
Customers in the affected areas can expect to see reduced water pressure or loss of water throughout Wednesday afternoon, according to the company.
Bottled water stations have been set up at South Winchester Park and Ride, East Winchester Park and Ride and Places Leisure Eastleigh.
Southern Water previously explained recent heavy rainfall caused the amount of sediment in water, taken from rivers in Hampshire, to be higher than normal.
"This means our water treatment works are having to work harder to treat the water before we can supply to our customers," it added.
"We're doing our best to find a technical solution to accelerate this process."
