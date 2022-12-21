Hythe Ferry to cease trading over financial viability
A ferry service which was saved by community fundraising during the pandemic has announced it is to cease trading.
The operator of Hythe Ferry said in a statement the service, linking the market town and Southampton, was "no longer financially viable".
It said it hoped a buyer could be found to maintain the service.
More than £60,000 was raised in 2021 to rescue the ferry, including volunteer fundraising and council bail-outs.
With commuter levels not yet recovered, and facing rising costs, director Lee Rayment said there was "no alternative" but to cease trading on 31 December.
"It has sadly got to a point where Hythe Ferry has reached a position whereby it is no longer financially viable to continue trading as a business, despite best efforts, cutbacks and voluntary assistance.
"In fact, we are now running at a loss, which cannot be sustained during the historically quiet winter months.
"Future necessary outlays are now unachievable. Therefore, ideally, the hope would be to sell the business and assets to keep the ferry operating," he added.
The Hythe Ferry previously stopped running in December 2020 when the owners confirmed it could not afford to resume crossings because of the impact of lockdowns and low passenger numbers, prompting a crowdfunding effort and bail-outs from local councils.
